PRIMARY school pupils staged an exhibition and produced a booklet of their studies of the impact on people in their town of the First and Second World Wars.

Blackwood Primary School worked with artist Naseem Syed, and writer and publisher Simone Greenwood, to get creative during their autumn 'war and peace' topic work.

As well as using books and the internet as sources, there was a strong sensory element to the project, including - thanks to valleys arts organisation Head4Arts - a ‘Museum in a Box’, from which pupils could see, touch and smell objects from the eras they were studying.

They also researched, the people behind the names 81 names on Blackwood's Cenotaph and discovered that some men connected to the town who had died serving their country were not included. So they came up with ideas for what a new memorial would look like to commemorate those not featured, and those who have fought in other wars since the Second World War.

The cover of the booklet created for the Blackwood Primary School pupils' War & Peace project

Many pupils shared stories of those in their families that had fought in wars, their experiences, and how proud they were of them.

The project - also designed to link with celebrations of Blackwood's 200th anniversary - culminated with an exhibition at Blackwood Miners Institute.

The project was funded by The Seed Innovation Fund, in connection with Burst Publishing.