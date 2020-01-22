DOG poo being left on streets and sports pitches isn’t just a disgusting eyesore – it can lead to major health issues.

Contact with dog excrement can lead to toxocariasis, an infection that can induce dizziness, nausea, asthma and even blindness or seizures.

Just last month, a girls football match in Abergavenny had to be delayed to pick up a staggering 30 bags of dog faeces. Click here to read about that.

But what can you do about it if you spot dog poo?

What the law says

Anyone caught not disposing of their four-legged friend’s waste can be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.

It is the responsibility of the council to enforce the fines.

And in Gwent, the amount varies by council.

In Newport you will be fined £75 and failure to pay can result in a court appearance, with a fine of up to £100.

In Monmouth, you will be fined £75 – but if you pay within 10 days, it is reduced to £50. Failure to pay will also see you end up in court.

In Blaenau Gwent, you will be issued with a £100 fine and there is no reduction in payment if it is paid within 14 days.

In Caerphilly, you could be fined up to £100.

And in Torfaen, the fine is also £100.

What you can do about it

The best way to report dog-litter is to contact your council.

All the councils in Gwent have online portals where it is quick and easy to enter the details.

You can also call the council if you prefer.

Here are the links for reporting dog-fouling in each council:

Newport

Blaenau Gwent

Caerphilly

Monmouthshire

Torfaen

Is anyone exempt?

People with disabilities may not have to pay if their sight or mobility is restricted.

For example, those who are registered blind are exempt from cleaning up after their guide dog.

And you won’t be fine for leaving dog mess in woodland, rural land or marshland.

IKEA has issued an urgent recall on travel mugs - click here to find out about that.