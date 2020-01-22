FIREFIGHTERS were called to an 'incident' at a block of flats in Cwmbran - to test equipment and procedures for tackling a fire in large building.

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (below) descended on Monmouth House in Cwmbran town centre during a training exercise.

Monmouth House has six floors which house 56 flats, making it ideal for enabling crews to familiarise themselves with the layout of a large building and its contingency plans in case of a fire.

"I have built a really good relationship with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and it's great that we are able to offer help and assistance," said Neville Brown, senior technical officer at Bron Afon Community Housing, which runs the building.

A fire engine during the training exercise at Monmouth House in Cwmbran

"We take fire safety really seriously, and working together with the fire service so they can carry out their training benefits both of us.

"I also want to personally thank all the tenants and leaseholders of Monmouth House for their co-operation during the exercise."

Firefighters during their training exercise at Monmouth House in Cwmbran

Barry Tolman, manager at New In fire station, said: "It is vital that we develop and maintain positive relationships with the communities we serve, doing so provides us with invaluable opportunities to test out procedures and equipment against specific risks.

"I would like to thank Neville Brown and residents of Monmouth House for their assistance and patience."