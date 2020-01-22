TORFAEN MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and honoured those who were murdered, by signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps of Europe and the end of the Second World War.

Next Monday, January 27 - the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau - people across the globe will remember the millions of victims as part of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Commemorative events will be held by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, with the theme for this year’s commemoration being ‘Stand Together’.

“I am thankful for the Holocaust Educational Trust who, every year, remind us of this awful part of history," said Mr Thomas-Symonds.

“It is a timely reminder that, 75 years after the liberation of the concentration camps of Europe and the end of the Second World War, we must work harder to eradicate any hatred in this world and to bring about lasting peace.”

In the book, he wrote: “The Holocaust is history’s most terrible reminder of the evil of which humans are capable. We must never forget, and never let it happen again.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “As the Holocaust moves further into history, it falls on all of us to ensure that their stories and the stories of the six million Jewish men, women and children brutally murdered by the Nazis, are never forgotten.

"We all have a duty to remember the Holocaust and to stand up against antisemitism and hate, now more than ever.”