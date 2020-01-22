A POP-UP night shelter will be set up in Torfaen to help combat homelessness and rough sleeping in the county borough.

It will be supported by a rota of volunteers from across Torfaen, and by Cornerstone, which delivers the council’s rough sleeper outreach project.

The council is also working with new private landlords and social landlords to identify additional temporary accommodation to meet the needs of residents.

During 2018/19, Torfaen's Housing Solutions Service received more than 900 enquiries, working with 435 households who were at the immediate risk of homelessness, and a further 410 households that were actually homeless.

Last year the council also amended its adverse weather policy, offering temporary accommodation to verified rough sleepers when overnight temperatures are projected to drop below zero.

The measures were outlined at an extraordinary meeting of Torfaen council, to inform councillors of the steps being taken to address homelessness and rough sleeping.

“If the council is notified of a rough sleeper, Cornerstone will undertake a personal welfare check, offer advice and information and provide some basic provisions to try and resolve their situation," said Andrew Clarke from Cornerstone.

"However, solutions often require a multi-agency response to wider problems of substance misuse, general health and mental wellbeing, and financial issues.”

Executive member for housing and adult services, Cllr David Daniels said: “Rough sleeping is the very visible side of homelessness, plus there are a significant number of hidden homeless or sofa surfers who we are dealing with regularly through open daily surgeries and the housing solutions service.

“Thankfully, even though the council has seen a big increase in the number of households seeking support, the number of rough sleepers in Torfaen remains in single figures."