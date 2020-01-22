THE COUNCIL that suspended its chief executive on full pay for more than six years is now looking for a new person to take the helm - with a salary of £140,000.

Anthony O’Sullivan, the former chief executive of Caerphilly county borough council, was suspended in 2013 amid claims relating to pay rises given to himself and two senior officers.

He was eventually dismissed by councillors in October last year - but he earned a salary of £137,000 for more than six years.

The row is thought to have cost the council £4m. You can read the full story here.

Speaking in November, when the decision to appoint a new chief executive was voted through, council leader Philippa Marsden said: “It is important that the council has effective, stable leadership in place to provide ongoing continuity for the organisation to deliver excellent services to our residents.”

And now, more than six years since Mr O’Sullivan was suspended, the job vacancy has been posted.

The job posting, which can be found on Indeed.com, says the council is looking for a “bold and ambitious” chief executive.

It adds: “Our 8,800 employees are all key players in 'Team Caerphilly' and we need a chief executive with aspirations and a clear vision to head up the Corporate Management Team and work closely with the council's political administration.”

The candidate will also need to have “extensive experience” and a “proven track record as a senior leader”.

The closing date is 12pm on Thursday January 23.