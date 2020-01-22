AN INTERIOR designer has opened a new showroom in Cwmbran following a six-month renovation of the property.

Sarah Jeffs, founder of Athena Interiors, launched the ‘Athena at 47’ showroom in Llandowlais Street, in the town's Two Locks area..

The property now includes a number of small showrooms, office space, and a client meeting and consultation area.

Ms Jeffs set up Athena Interiors in April 2018 and worked from home initially, before deciding that she would expand her business this year.

“Cwmbran is an ideal location. It’s just 10 minutes from the M4 and other major routes and therefore central for our private and corporate clients," she said.

“This development means I can continue to grow the work we undertake for private and commercial clients as well as offering a retail experience to potential new customers, or returning clients looking for their homeware, gifts and interior accessories.”

Athena Interiors specialises in all aspects of interior design and project management, including practical space planning and reconfiguration, 2D and 3D conceptual works, lighting layouts, colour scheming and soft furnishings, as well as overseeing the complete installation and construction processes.

They also specialise in the supply of decorative ceilings, wall and floor finishes, fabrics, fixtures and fittings alongside an extensive furniture range.

“My motto throughout has always been ‘do what you love and love what you do’ and that’s where I am now," said Ms Jeffs. "I’ve also had invaluable support from family, friends and my partner.

“As for 2020, I have very clear plans and want to provide opportunities for work placements and trainee designers within the business, as well as develop commercial opportunities within the market.

“I’m also delighted to learn that I am a South Wales finalist at the UK Business Growth 2020 Awards in two categories, ‘Homes, Garden and Lifestyle’ and ‘New on the Scene’.

Gaynor Wakeling, business support manager at Torfaen Economy and Enterprise said: “I’m delighted that Athena Interiors has established itself in Torfaen, and wish Sarah every success.”