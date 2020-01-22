A ROMAN settlement of three stone buildings dating from between the 2nd and 4th Centuries AD has been unearthed by archaeologists at the site of a housing development in Newport.

The significant find - will greatly add to expertds' knowledge of the Romans' presence on the Gwent Levels - was made at a site at Llanwern that is being developed by Redrow.

Cotswold Archaeology, which also recently excavated historic secrets at one of the developers' sites in the south west of England, discovered stone buildings associated with a well-made road and a complex water culvert system.

They comprise an apsed building (above) which contained a small number of burials, and may have been a mausoleum; a rectangular building (below), one room of which contained a very fragmentary mosaic floor (a rare find outside of the major settlements at Caerleon and Caerwent); and a circular building.

The Glamorgan Gwent Archaeological Trust monitored the work on behalf of Newport City Council.

The buildings were found following a geophysical survey and trial trenching.

“We are very pleased to share these findings from the excavation project at our development in Llanwern," said Kate Lacey, area sales manager at Redrow South Wales.

“Redrow is committed to protecting the heritage of the places where it builds homes, and enabling archaeological work to be carried out, giving us insight into Roman history.

“We are looking forward to learning more about the artefacts once the excavation is complete.”

A close-up of the early 4th Century mosaic found at Llanwern

Redrow plans to recover selected finds from the site, to incorporate them into a display in the school proposed as part of the development.

Cotswold Archaeology will also host a talk, once the project has finished, to local history enthusiasts.

Redrow is behind the Great Milton Park development in Llanwern village, the first phase of which features 85 three- and four-bedroom homes.

There are wider plans to include a primary school, allotments, and sports pitches with changing facilities.