GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a missing Caerphilly man.

David Smithson, who is from the Trethomas area, was last seen on Tuesday, January 21 and concern is growing for his welfare.

Mr Smithson is described as 5'6, of slim build with black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, pink trainers and a stone coloured coat.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 200024896.

You can also send them a direct message via Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.

