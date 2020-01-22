A MAN arrested after an alleged early morning sex assault on a girl on a train between Newport and Cardiff has had his bail extended.

A teenager is reported to have been touched inappropriately on the hands, stomach and hair.

The alleged incident happened at 7.30am on December 2 between the Pye Corner station in Newport and Cardiff Central.

A 32-year-old man from Cardiff was arrested last month in connection with the incident and released on police bail.

Officers said previously that two male passengers had intervened after growing concerned for the girl.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said the suspect’s bail has been extended until the end of January.