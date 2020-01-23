A FORMER pub in Cwmbran will be demolished and replaced by a supported housing scheme, under plans given the go-ahead by Torfaen council.

The 19-bed housing scheme - 13 short stay homes and six long term tenancy homes - will be built on the site of the former Ruby's Bar and Grill in Leadon Court, Thornhill.

It will be run in partnership with Bron Afon Community Housing and Torfaen Social Care.

The existing premises - which also formerly hosted the Kingfisher pub - has been vacant for 18 months.

Torfaen County Borough Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to support a planning application for the scheme, though concerns were raised over the demolition process.

“My concerns are when they go to demolish this, they are going to put extra pressures on some of the businesses which are not even mentioned in the report, which is the community centre and a play group," said Cllr Steven Evans.

“If they do knock this building down it is going to then shut the road off ,and there is a care home behind it, and a pharmacy.”

“What’s going to happen if you strip residents of their parking?”

Residents of the surrounding area currently use the car park, which is included in the plans.

But the car park will subsequently be available for staff and visitors to the supported housing scheme.

The council’s case officer for the application, Helen Smith, said local residents too could continue to use the car park.

A report on the project states: “As part of a new and flexible approach to residential care in Torfaen by TCBC Social Services, the scheme will provide short stay units of step up, step down accommodation for older persons requiring care and support who are unable to remain/return to their own homes and require a period of re-ablement.

“It also provides opportunities for young adults with learning disabilities to transition into living independently.

“Furthermore, the scheme will provide for a range of community spaces to hold a variety groups activities and social activities, including therapy clinics, community engagement events etc.

“Care and support staff are on site 24/7 to ensure maximum support is provided to aid individual’s transition into independence.”