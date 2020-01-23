THE home ground of one of Gwent's most famous rugby clubs is set to be securely fenced off before the end of the current season.

Work has begun to secure Pontypool RFC's historic home ground at the town's Pontypool Park, just weeks after the club entered into a long term lease with Torfaen council that secured its future at the venue.

The club had already secured planning permission to fence off the ground - and the work is expected to be completed by March 2020.

Club chief executive Ben Jeffreys told the Argus of the progress being made at the ground.

"It's progressing quite well. We're anticipating the ground will be fully secured by March this year," he said.

"It's nice to see progress being made and it's a very exciting time for us all.

Work has begun on erecting the fencing to secure Pontypool Park. Picture: Ben Jeffreys

"I'm sure people will see it is a tasteful fence and it blends into the background. It feels like a proper rugby ground."

Further plans to develop the ground, which has been Pooler's home since 1945, include a renovated grandstand with new seating, side screens, a replacement scoreboard and new player dugouts.

"The slight issue is, we have a small and limited window for when we can do work on the grandstand, due to our season," said Mr Jeffreys.

"We are investigating how much work we can get done in the summer, but it has always been viewed as a project to be performed over several summers.

"We are very excited to get the project started and it's nice to show our supporters and the people of Pontypool that we are serious about developing Pontypool Park."