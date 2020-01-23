PUPILS and staff have had their hard work in helping their school reduce its single use plastics praised in Parliament.

Waunfawr Primary School in Cross Keys campaigned successfully to have its plastic milk bottles replaced with glass ones.

And it is now focusing on eliminating single use plastic usage to zero with plastic-free lunchboxes and an eco-bricks initiative.

The school was the first in Wales - in 2018 - to earn a Green Apple Award from environment group The Green Organisation.

Islwyn MP Chris Evans praised pupils and staff at Waunfawr during a session in Parliament, saying the school could act as an example for other schools, businesses and councils.

"Waunfawr Primary is a shining example of how making small changes can make a huge difference when it comes to climate change," he said.

"I hope they show that anyone can do their bit to look after the environment and I know their work has inspired schools across the country to do the same.

"I would like to see the Minister encourage businesses to follow Waunfawr Primary Schools' example in reducing their use of single use plastics."

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng MP said he would like to hear about the school's efforts and offered to meet Mr Evans to learn more.