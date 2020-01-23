NEWPORT will be the first place in Wales to offer a new water-based workout.

AquaPhysical's FloatFit classes will be held at Newport Centre and the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre at Spytty, making Newport Live the first provider in Wales to offer the classes.

The classes will give participants a full body workout on a body-length floating platform called an AquaBase, which is said to be the world's first floating exercise mat.

There will be a total of 18 FloatFit classes held each week across the two venues, covering children aged eight-14 years, and adults and children aged 14 and above.

FloatFit Grow is the class for children aged eight-14, and there will be two classes on offer for those above 14 - FloatFit Hitt and FloatFit Balance.

They are described as fun, low-impact 30-minute sessions that use the unpredictability of the water to create a dynamic workout.

“We are excited to have launched this new approach to fitness and know that people of all ages and abilities will find the classes a lot of fun," said Bryony Gurmin, health, fitness and wellbeing manager at Newport Live.

"FloatFit offers a full body workout with a twist and is the perfect alternative to working out in the gym.

"To be the first provider in Wales to offer FloatFit reaffirms Newport Live's desire to inspire people to be happier and healthier and to be the first choice for sport, leisure and fitness in the city.”

FloatFit classes are included as part of Newport Live fitness membership, with prices starting from £20.40 per month.

A play and pay option for all group exercise classes also includes FloatFit and is £4 per class.

Advanced booking via the Newport Live App is recommended, as class space is limited.

For more information, visit newportlive.co.uk