THE opening of a Wales office for a youth suicide prevention charity has been welcomed by Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle.

Papyrus, which supports young people struggling with thoughts of suicide has opened an office in Cardiff from where it will offer help and advice across the region,

It also works in communities to deliver training programmes to individuals and groups, to equip them with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.

Ms Neagle, who chairs the Assembly’s children, young people and education committee, has long campaigned for ways to help schools to talk more openly about suicide and suicide prevention.

“I am really pleased to see Papyrus open a base in Wales," she said.

“The charity does brilliant work in supporting young people who feel suicidal and in shattering the stigma around suicide.

“We were told, during our inquiry Mind Over Matter, into the emotional and mental health support available for young people, that a lot of teachers are afraid of saying the wrong thing.

“Evidence shows, however, that embedding lessons around suicide and self-harm actually reduces attempts and increases help-seeking behaviour.

“That is why we want to see the inclusion of basic mental health training - including how to talk about suicide - to be part of initial teacher training and continuous professional development, so that all teachers are equipped to talk about it.”

The AM recently set up a cross-party Assembly group on suicide prevention, and was a keynote speaker at the Papyrus annual conference in London.

Recent Office for National Statistics figures show that in 2018, 94 young people in Wales aged 10-24 died by suicide.

“The more I have come to understand about suicide, the more I have realised we are not doing enough in Wales to talk more openly about the issue,” said Ms Neagle.

“I look forward to seeing Papyrus help us change that.”

For more information, visit papyrus-uk.org and to talk, visit https://papyrus-uk.org/get-in-touch/ for Hopeline and other contact details.