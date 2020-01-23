AN OFF-ROAD motorbike was seized after anti-social driving in Duffryn.

Police were called after reports of the motorbike being driven "anti-socially" near to Tredegar Park Primary School.

South Wales Argus:

The driver was issued with a section 59 order, which allows the police to seize vehicles and was duly towed away.

The incident is believed to have happened around 1pm yesterday, January 22. 