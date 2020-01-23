AN OFF-ROAD motorbike was seized after anti-social driving in Duffryn.
Police were called after reports of the motorbike being driven "anti-socially" near to Tredegar Park Primary School.
The driver was issued with a section 59 order, which allows the police to seize vehicles and was duly towed away.
The incident is believed to have happened around 1pm yesterday, January 22.
Officers seized this off road motorbike in #Duffryn y'day after reports it had been driving anti-socially near to @TredegarParkPS. #Sec59 #Co308 #NewportWestNPT pic.twitter.com/b98mo13fhl— Pill Officers (@gppill) January 22, 2020