A MISSING teenager from Newport has been found "safe and well", police have said.
Aimee Evans, 16, was reported missing after being last seen on Saturday, January 18 at Newport railway station.
But the teenager has now been found after a police appeal.
GOOD NEWS: 👍— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) January 23, 2020
Aimee Evans, 16 from Newport, who was reported as missing has been found safe and well.
Thanks to everyone for sharing our appeal.