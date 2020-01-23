A TEENAGER condemned as a “proper nuisance” by a judge is wanted by police after he failed to turn up for sentence following a railway attack.

Georgie Cox, 18, assaulted a train conductor in Cwmbran and tried to steal cash from a till at the Next store in the town.

The defendant also raided Cardiff Athletic Club where he took £470.

Cox had earlier pleaded guilty to assault by beating, attempted theft and burglary, in relation to the above offences, which took place last May.

Cardiff Crown Court heard earlier this month that the defendant already has 24 previous convictions for 53 offences, including 14 burglaries.

On that occasion, Judge Nicola Jones told Cox: “You are a proper nuisance by now.”

She said the prospect of him going to a young offender institution was a possibility and ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

The court was told Cox suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and foetal alcohol syndrome.

Cox, of Park Street, Bridgend, was granted conditional bail and his sentence adjourned until today.

But he did not attend the sentencing hearing this morning and prosecutor Emma Harris asked Cardiff Crown Court to issue a warrant for his arrest.

The request was granted by Judge David Wynn Morgan.