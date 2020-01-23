PUPILS are now able to continue their learning at a Gwent infants school in all weathers, after a building firm stepped in to provide a new outdoor classroom.

Children attending Ty Isaf Infants School in Pontymister regularly go outdoors to enhance their learning and, used a special classroom on occasion as an alternative to an uncovered section, particularly if the weather was bad.

But the outdoor classroom had fallen into disrepair and when builders merchants Terry Howells were called in to give on repairs, they found that the building would need to be demolished.

The firm then offered to carry out the demolition and build a new one for free.

“At Ty Isaf Infants School, we value the importance of developing strong links between the school and the local community. We involve our pupils so that they learn how to participate in a practical way in life," said headteacher Liz Bain.

“Working with parents and businesses within the community teaches the children to become active, ethical, informed citizens of Wales and the world.”

After the classroom was rebuilt, the children celebrated with a special assembly where Terry Howell staff Dan Howell, Craig Mayor and Martin Howell spoke with the children and met staff and governors.

They also celebrated with tea and cakes with the school council and its eco-committee.

“In the autumn, Ty Isaf Infants School found out that their outdoor classroom was in a bad state of repair, so they started looking at companies to price up the repair," said a company spokesman.

“Dan Howells’ daughter attends the school, as did Dan, his sister, and a lot of our staff over the years.

“One of our branches is based in Risca and our mill is less than a mile from the school.

“When we were made aware of the issue, we knew that we had to help the school out. Dan then contacted the school to offer our services and after a few discussions and visits, we dismantled the old room, created a new base, supplied and installed a new outdoor classroom.

“All of us at Terry Howell and Sons are proud that we were able to offer our assistance with this project and are really glad that the school are so happy with the finished classroom.

“We also had the pleasure to be part of one of the school’s assemblies, which was such an honour."