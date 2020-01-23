THESE are the stunning photos of "Jack Frost" bubbles captured as temperatures plummeted in Gwent this week.

Gareth James, from Newbridge, was inspired after seeing similar pictures posted on social media.

With the help of his two boys - a four-year-old and one-year-old - he set about blowing bubbles into the icy air.

(A family of Jack Frost bubbles. Picture: Gareth James.)

"It was frustrating at the start, becasue they did not freeze instantly," he said.

Both his sons, who are "absolutely fascinated by bubbles", also lacked patience and it was a struggle to stop them from popping them, he said.

But, after 15 to 20 seconds, the bubbles started to gradually freeze.

And he was on hand to capture to amazing effect, which is caused by the freezing of trapped moisture in the bubble solution.

(The effect is caused by trapped moisture. Picture: Gareth James)