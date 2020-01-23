A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court in the last week.

ROY WINSTONE NUNES, aged 53, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Christmas Day.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £21 surcharge.

LUKE THOMAS ALLMAN, aged 24, of Ringwood Hill, Newport, was banned from the roads for six months for driving without insurance.

He was also fined £420 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £42 surcharge.

Allman’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

DERI RODERICK ROGERS, aged 60, of George Street, Wainfelin, Pontypool, was banned from the roads for six months after he was found guilty of driving while using a mobile phone.

He was also ordered to pay £300 costs, a £30 surcharge and fined £120.

FANICA CARPACI, aged 24, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from the roads for 12 months for driving without insurance, driving while using a mobile phone and driving without wearing a seat belt.

He was also fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £45 surcharge.

Carpaci’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

KIERAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, aged 32, of Watch House Parade, Newport, was jailed for 15 weeks after he pleaded guilty to four thefts and failing to surrender.

He stole chocolate, shampoo, clothes and razors after targeting Sainsbury’s, Chessmen, Boots and Asda.

Davies must also pay £29 compensation.

SUSAN ELIZABETH MOORE, aged 50, Tudor Road, Southville, Cwmbran, was banned from the roads for six months for driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

ALEXANDER ZUPKO, aged 19, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from the roads for six months after he was convicted of driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also fined £880 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

DARRYL CHARLES LEE HANBURY, aged 32, of Kipling Hill, Gaer, Newport, was fined £160 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly, failing to surrender and failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MOZADUL HUSSAIN, aged 63, of Rugby Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £200 costs, a £30 surcharge and fined £65 after he pleaded guilty to driving while using a mobile phone.

THOMAS LUKE WEST, aged 27, of Foundry Road, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £660 for driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

West’s licence was endorsed with six points.