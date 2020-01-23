CAR parks in Newport and Monmouthshire will be equipped with new charging points for electric vehicles by the end of March, as part of the Gwent-wide programme.

Four double charge points will be installed in the Faulkner Road car park, outside Newport Crown Court, and three double charge points are earmarked for the city's Riverfront, Hill Street and Maindee car parks.

Double charging points will also be installed in the Stow Hill and Mill Parade car parks.

In Monmouthshire, the Brewery Yard and Trinity Terrace car parks in Abergavenny, Woodstock Way in Caldicot, Castle Dell in Chepstow, Glendower Street in Monmouth, and Maryport Street (south) in Usk, will all be fitted with charging points, and more are to be confirmed.

Work on installation should be completed by March 31, with the charging points operational from April 1.

“We are delighted to have worked in collaboration with all Gwent local authorities to install these extra charging points, and are very grateful for this funding to increase the availability of charging points in Newport, and support our wider ambitions to create a healthier and greener environment," said Newport City Council's deputy leader Councillor Roger Jeavons, who is also cabinet member for city services.

“As a council we have introduced electric vehicles into our fleet and hope that having more charging points both in Newport and across Gwent will encourage residents to also make the move to more sustainable vehicle options.”

Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for green infrastructure Jane Pratt (below) said: “We want to encourage everyone to think about what they can do to help reduce the impact on climate change.

“Turning to electric vehicles is one way of doing that and the provision of these new charging points goes a long way to supporting people who already use electric vehicles.”

Pay and display charges at the car parks will still apply at the stated times, and the cost of using the charge points will be 95p plus 25p per kilowatt.

The charging points in Newport, Monmouthshire, and at other car parks in Gwent, including in Torfaen, are being funded with £459,000 from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV). Sites were selected following a Gwent-wide feasibility study and will be available 24/7 for all residents, visitors and businesses.

The main aim of the scheme is to address barriers to residential electric vehicle take-up caused by having no dedicated off-street parking.

To find existing charge points in your area go to Zap Map https://www.zap-map.com/live/ or download the zap-map app to your compatible device.