A PONTYPOOL woman who set up a crowdfunding page to help with funeral costs after her father suffered a cardiac arrest on Christmas Day has revealed that, thanks to the generosity of strangers and a kind-hearted funeral company, she has been able to provide him with a fitting send-off.

Aishe Karagulle, 23, never expected to have to set up an online fundraising page to help pay for a funeral, and had been struggling to find the funds.

Temucin Karagulle and his daughter Aishe in happier times

Ms Karagulle's father Temucin died suddenly on Christmas Day and despite the best efforts of the emergency services he could not be saved. He was 51 years old.

The unexpected nature of Mr Karagulle's death meant his daughter was left having to cover the funeral costs at short notice.

However, help was at hand in the form of the general public who stepped up to flood Ms Karagulle's gofundme.com page with donations, the total rocketing up to nearly £2,700 in just over a day.

With an overall goal of £3,000, Ms Karagulle was still some way off being able to afford a funeral for her father, but thanks to Pontypool Funeralcare that was to change.

Aishe Karagulle Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"They have been kind enough to bring the cost down for me as they didn’t realise how much I was struggling until they saw the story," she explained.

"The money that has been raised now can pay the remaining amount for the funeral."

Last Monday Mr Karagulle was laid to rest at Llwyncelyn Cemetery in Cwmbran.

"It was one of the hardest things I have had to do," said Ms Karagulle.

"It really did take a lot for me to stand there at the service, but it was a really lovely send-off."

Mr Karagulle was originally from Turkey and, following news of his passing, representatives from a Cardiff mosque attended his funeral to pay their respects.

"Their funerals are very different from ours so they had come down to do prayers for him," said Ms Karagulle.

"That really made it special and he would have loved that."

Following the outpouring of support she received from complete strangers, Ms Karagulle has expressed her thanks.

She said: "This wouldn’t have been possible for me if I didn’t have the support from everyone that helped and donated.

"After my father passed I was in such a dark place and felt so lonely. I didn’t know what to do with myself.

Aishe Karagulle Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"I really don’t think I would have got through this otherwise - seeing everyone’s lovely messages and support really helped me.

"It gave me a little bit of faith in a way, seeing how people will come together when someone is in need. "It's just shown me that there is so much good in the world.

"It has made me want to give back and help others, it’s sad to think how many people have felt the way I have and not had that support.".

Ms Karagulle now hopes to continue her campaign and help those who find themselves in a similar situation.

She hopes to liaise with Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds to take the matter to Parliament.

"I want to help change the way the system works and get help for people in my situation," she said.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: "“I was very sorry to hear of the passing of Temucin. I know myself how hard it is to lose a parent, having lost my mother in recent years, and I greatly admire how, at such an awful time, whilst grieving, Aishe has raised the money for a funeral.

Aishe Karagulle

"However, it is my view that, in the UK in 2020, nobody should have been placed in this position. I am keen to meet Aishe, to hear directly from her about her experience, and to take up this matter in Parliament.”

Ms Karagulle's fundraising page is still accepting donations, she says that she will be putting any further money received towards starting a charity to help others in her situation.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/jsa5n-funeral-for-my-father