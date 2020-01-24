CONTENTIOUS plans for dog breeding kennels in Ebbw Vale, opposed by thousands of people, could be back on the agenda.

An appeal has been lodged against a decision last autumn by Blaenau Gwent council to refuse permission to convert a former stable into 30 kennels at Star Fields in Mountain Road.

Around 18,500 people signed a petition against the plans, with a campaign led by animal welfare charities and groups, including Hope Rescue, Puppy Love Campaigns, and CARIAD.

Campaigners said the plans went against a motion unanimously passed by the council in support of Lucy’s Law, which states puppies must be sold from their place of birth.

But councillors were also warned by planning officers that rejecting the application based on animal welfare reasons could leave the authority open to an appeal.

Instead the reasons given for refusal were based on the impact the buildings could have on a Special Landscape Area (SLA).

But an appeal lodged on behalf of the applicant, Lee Bowerman, says the buildings have been in place for some time already, and are in keeping with others in the area which have no impact on the SLA.

No more than 25 dogs at any time will be kept on the site, in the interests of animals welfare, according to the lodged appeal papers.

They also state that the number of dogs allowed on the site would also be regulated in accordance with national standards by an independent, qualified vet.

Using one of the proposed buildings for dog breeding is “wholly appropriate”, the appeal adds.

An application for costs has also been made in relation to the rejection of the plans.

It says the council’s conduct during the application “is a clear example of unreasonable behaviour, resulting in an unnecessary appeal and incursion of unnecessary costs for the appellant, thereby warranting an award of costs.”

But campaigners have vowed to fight the appeal.

Councillor Lisa Winnett, who has already lodged an objection to the planning inspectorate, said: “I will always fight regarding animal welfare and try to be a voice for the voiceless, because those dogs can’t speak for themselves.”

The Hope Rescue charity said: “We won’t give up and will continue to fight.”

A planning inspector will consider the appeal in the coming months.