A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court in the last week.

ADRIAN MARK FRANCIS, aged 55, of Cefn Adda Court, Newport, was fined £40 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly at the city’s Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre, and breaching a 12-month conditional discharge order.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

GARETH LEATHERLAND, aged 35, of Park Road, Caldicot, was fined £180 after he pleaded guilty to entering a building he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

MARCUS JAMES WILLIAMS, aged 28, of Beech Close, Monmouth, was jailed for seven days after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after his release from prison.

IAN JONES, aged 56, of Tanybryn, Pontymister, Risca, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault by beating.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jones must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

ROBERT IAN PHILLIPS, aged 42, of The Courtlands, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was fined £400 after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £300 and a £40 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

GETHIN MICHAEL JONES, aged 34, of no fixed abode, Bargoed, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted two counts of assault by beating and one of criminal damage.

He must also pay £250 compensation and a £122 surcharge.

SHADI RADMAN, aged 28, of Charlotte Walk, Newport, was fined £660 for riding a scooter without insurance.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £66 surcharge.

Radman’s driving record was endorsed with six points.

His guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

PAVEL ZIGA, aged 41, of Clarence Street, Newport, was fined £660 for driving without insurance.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £66 surcharge.

Ziga’s driving record was endorsed with six points.

His guilt was proven by single justice procedure.