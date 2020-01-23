PONTYPOOL head coach Leighton Jones is in hospital and won’t be in charge for the club’s WRU National Cup quarter-final against Carmarthen Quins.

The 41-year-old former hooker, son of the legendary Steve ‘Junna’ Jones became ill on Tuesday afternoon.

He was admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition and is expected to remain over the coming days.

The players were told at training on Thursday night that they will be without Jones while he recovers.

“The thoughts of everybody at Pontypool RFC are with Leighton and we are all looking forward to welcoming him back to Pontypool Park at the earliest opportunity,” read a club statement.

Jones, who made his Pooler debut in 1997, turned to coaching after hanging up his boots and has spearheaded the club’s hat-trick of Championship title triumphs.

He has put them in a commanding position to return to the Premiership and his backroom team will attempt to make sure there are no slip-ups while Jones recovers.

Pooler will be temporarily led by backs coach Tom Hancock, defence coach Andrew Quick and head of performance Rhys Dyer.

They attempt to upset Quins, who are second in the Premiership, at Pontypool Park on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.15pm) before a crunch league encounter with Bedwas.