THE LEADER of Caerphilly council has apologised if she offended or upset a councillor, after questioning whether he felt “ineffective and superfluous.”

Long-standing Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge called the comments made at a full council meeting earlier this week “unacceptable and disappointing.”

The leader of the Independent group asked the leader, councillor Philippa Marsden, what measures were being taken to work with opposition and backbench councillors, and how she proposed to make scrutiny committees “more challenging and effective in dealing with issues of concern for our residents.”

Councillor Marsden responded: “I wondered why you were asking me these questions, is it because you are feeling ineffective and superfluous as a councillor?”

She went on to say that the authority’s scrutiny committees have worked in a “fair and balanced way” for many years, but pointed out the Independent group has not taken up positions offered.

“I must say I find it really strange that you are asking for more involvement in democracy when your group constantly fails to be involved in it as it stands,” councillor Marsden added.

After the meeting, councillor Etheridge called for a public apology from the leader.

“I found it unacceptable and very disappointing in open session by the new leader after a constructive question but I am sure after she has reflected on the situation a public apology will be issued,” he said.

Councillor Marsden told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was “certainly not my intention to offend or upset Cllr Etheridge and I apologise if he felt this way.”

“Cllr Etheridge is a dedicated public servant who I have known for many years and I would sincerely hope this would not affect our relationship as I respect him as a councillor,” she added.

“The council chamber is a place for healthy democratic debate and this often includes frank exchanges and political sparring between members.

“I look forward to working with him in moving the organisation and county borough forward and I am sure our conversations will involve some further robust political debates.”