RESIDENTS have been left bemused and looking for answers after a town's sign - made of flowers - was reduced to a heap of mud.

A flower scene spelling “Caldicot” - on the B4245 roundabout near Mitel Networks - was reintroduced two years ago by volunteers after being discontinued in the early 2000s.

The sign has been left as a heap of dirt

Eyewitnesses told the Argus that on Wednesday evening between 6pm and 6.30pm, a large white van with red and white stripes was parked beside the roundabout.

They added that two men were digging a hole in the land at the time.

Director of the Caldicot Town Team community group Aaron Reeks said he is disappointed for those who had worked hard to provide the colourful sign.

“We were really happy to see the tradition restored and we are proud of the volunteers who dedicated so much time to get it done,” he said.

“The sign is important to many in the community because it brings some nostalgia.

“Some of the volunteers worked all day every day for a whole week to make sure it looked so nice, so to think people have given up so much time and money for this makes it more difficult to comprehend.”

The sign before the incident on Wednesday evening

One volunteer - who did not want to be named - paid for much of the decoration out of their own pocket, and planted the flowers too.

Other contributors include the Gemini Nursery in Portskewett, which donated many plants to the project.

“We are not going to jump to conclusions,” said Mr Reeks.

“We are sure that no malice was intended, we just hope that we can reach out to those who did it and get some clarification.

Aaron Reeks, director of Caldicot Town Team

“In the longer term we will be looking at a more permanent solution to help restore the sign and make it even better than before.

“People here take pride in it and we’ve had people coming from all over to help water the plants and maintain the sign over the last couple of years. It has really garnered a community spirit.”