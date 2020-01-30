Kingsway Centre has more than 30 shops and cafes to discover this January and there’s plenty of bargains to be had in the sales. Voice caught up with Tenant Liaison Manager Susannah to find out what’s new for 2020. Here’s what she had to say:

What’s new for 2020?

Kingsway Centre had a great 2019, so we’re really excited to see what 2020 brings. Our retailers are a diverse and friendly bunch and will be ready and waiting to deliver the best customer service experience to you our customers. We’re always looking at ways to integrate with the community and deliver the best possible service to the people of Newport and beyond, and the New Year will be no exception.

Any current promotions or offers within any of the stores?

While January brings with it the excitement of the sales, there’s always great deals and offers to be had across the centre.

What are your hot picks for the rest of the January sales?

We’d recommend treats to beat the January blues! There’s always the temptation to take advantage and fill your wardrobe with sale goodies from fashion stores like Peacocks and Profile Fashion but some timeless pieces from F.Hinds or Warren James Jewellers are a good buy. If you didn’t get your signature scent in your Christmas stocking, you can’t go wrong in popping into The Fragrance Shop. Why not kick off those new year’s resolutions with a Pure Gym membership or take up a new craft and pick up all your bits and bobs at Love Me Yarn and Danielle’s Fabrics and Haberdasheries. With beautiful and fun 100 per cent cotton fabrics available you’ll be spoilt for choice on what to get stuck into first. Nothing beats a good spring clean to get you and your house in tip top condition. B&M, Poundland and Savers have everything you need to give your house the loving touch that’s needed after the craziness that is Christmas. And don’t stop there: why not get ahead with kitting you’re home out ready for spring! Wilko already have some of their spring home wear collection in store, and already at fantastic prices, there’s no need to worry whether they’re in the sale or not.

What was the best thing of 2019 at Kingsway?

It’s hard to pick one thing as Kingsway Centre really did have a fantastic year. Our visit from Titan the Robot in the summer was a showpiece moment which witnessed fans and robot fanatics come out in droves to catch a glimpse. Kingsway Centre were winners in the Welsh Hospitality Awards, pipping to the post the likes of St David’s Shopping Centre and Friars Walk. We also picked up a Green Apple Environmental Award for recent work we’ve undertaken to make the centre greener, with a promise to enhance our sustainability and corporate responsibility impact as a centre.

What are you most looking forward to in 2020?

Retail has been hit hard for a long time, and with the political uncertainty we’ve faced the past few years it’s fair to say that we’re looking forward to a stable new year. Kingsway Centre definitely has a place in Newport and hopefully in the hearts of the community it serves.

What family events can people look forward to this year?

Well, we have a whole host of activities planned for the year ahead. With free family fun planned during every school holiday, there may even be a repeat performance of the very popular Dino Day! Our retailer are also very active in putting on events and activities in-store, so be sure to keep popping by regularly and keeping up to date by following Kingsway Centre’s social media pages.

Why do you think Kingsway Centre is so popular with the people of Newport?

Kingsway Centre offers something for everyone and has a great community feeling. You’re never short of seeing a friendly face and can sit and have a fantastic coffee watching the world go by. Plus of course, in the winter weather, you’re not far away from our convenient car park with all our shops and services under one (dry!) roof. Why not pop in and find out how to make your money go further among all the January sales? Combined with a large, modern car park open from early to late and you have the perfect shopping experience in the heart of Newport.

New for February:

Kingsway Centre will be working with the South Wales Argus sister publication, Voice, over the next few months, helping to draw attention to period poverty and doing what we can to ensure no woman, teenager or child should have to miss out on school, work or general life just because they can’t afford sanitary products. See February’s edition of Voice for more info, you can pick up a copy from the stands in Kingsway Centre from February 1, but be quick, Voice flies out.

Take a look at www.kingswaycentre.com for a full range of stores.