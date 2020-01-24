AN ARSONIST with links to Newport is wanted by Lancashire Police after absconding from prison.

Daniel Harold Milburn was sentenced to 66 months in prison at Leicester Crown Court in November 2018 for three counts of arson with intent/reckless as to whether life was endangered.

The 35 year old, formerly of Gloucestershire, is wanted for absconding from HMP Kirkham on January 22.

He is described as being 5ft 9in tall and of medium to heavy build. He has brown eyes, cropped/shaven black hair and speaks with a Welsh accent.

He also has tattoos including ‘SUE’ on his left finger and a Batman symbol on his back.

Milburn also has links to Lancashire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Leicester.

Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he might be, is urged to telephone 101, quoting log number 1402 of January 22.