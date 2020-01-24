A GROUP of children in a Gwent village have declared their own war on litter - and are keen for others to join their environment-friendly gang.

The youngsters, from Oakdale, got together after one of their number, nine-year-old Jackson Reynolds, decided he wanted to try to clear the rubbish he felt has been defacing the local countryside.

Mum Nicola Reynolds discovered through Caerphilly County Borough Council that litter-picking kits - including litter grabbers, red bags, hoops, and hi-viz jackets - are available at some libraries, under a scheme backed by Keep Wales Tidy.

Jackson enlisted the help of friends Renee Yarland, Demi Penny, and Ollie Bowden, all from Oakdale, and suitably equipped, they set off on their mission in the lanes between the old Oakdale Golf Club and Croespenmaen.

"They were really shocked to see how many dump loads of rubbish had been fly tipped, and they became quite cross about it," said Mrs Reynolds.

"But they had so much fun exploring, getting some fresh air, and competing to see who could collect the most rubbish.

"In one hour they managed to fill six red bags of rubbish, and they still wanted to keep going.

"Walkers passing by were thanking them for their hard work and they felt really rewarded for what they were achieving.

"I think they deserve a pat on the back too, and I hope seeing their story will encourage others to get out into the fresh air and make our country beautiful.

The children, who all attend Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary School in Oakdale, have christened themselves the STEGs - the saving the environment gang - and are looking for more young volunteers.