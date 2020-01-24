REALITY TV star Caitlyn Jenner has teased what will be discussed when she comes to Newport on Saturday for a Q&A with Capital FM’s Roman Kemp.

Speaking on Roman Kemp’s Capital Breakfast show this morning, the former Olympian – she won gold in the 1976 Canadian games – admitted she was a “little scared”.

“You (Roman) know too much.

“You’re the moderator and you know way too many stories, way too much.

Both were campmates during this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! And she said they will inevitably “talk about the show”.

But they will also discuss “trans issues, gender non-conforming, LGBT issues”.

Ms Jenner underwent sex reassignment surgery in January 2017.

And she promised to open up about her experiences: “All these things over the last five years that I’ve learned so much about, and just life in general.”

She will also talk about this year’s Olympics, which is being held in Japan – she won gold in the decathlon in 1976.

But Ms Jenner won’t know what she will be talking about in the second half of the show, because that’s when it’s over to the audience to quiz her.

Host Kemp will invite the audience to field questions through Twitter and text messages.

She also revealed she would never go on Love Island because “it was bad enough being stuck in a jungle”.

“Imagine being stuck somewhere with a bunch of horny people!”

What’s more, organisers have hinted that Ms Jenner may even discuss one of most famous, and most talked about, families in the world: the Kardashians and the Jenners.

Tickets are still available for the event, which is being held in the Celtic Manor’s new ICC.

Mr Kemp said he “can’t wait to interview Caitlyn on stage”.

“We chatted so much in the jungle, but I know there’s even more to discover and I’m excited to share that will a live audience.”

You can buy tickets here.