PASSENGERS travelling on Transport for Wales trains across south Wales were given KitKats and coffee vouchers as a thank you for showing “patience”.

Staff handed out the treats this morning, but the offer was met with mixed reaction.

The train operator has faced repeated criticism during the festive period due to delays and cancelled services.

One person slammed TfW, labelling it a “disgraceful service”.

This is Transport for Wales' way of apologising for the absolutely disgraceful service that they are currently providing. A KitKat and a voucher for a free coffee. Yes TFW, that will make life so much easier for thousands of people every day 🙄 pic.twitter.com/zP559ck0Lm — Lynette Stinchcombe (@stinch2637) January 23, 2020

The treats were accompanied with two leaflets. In one, it says: “Here’s a little something to show our appreciation for your patience while we work to make things much, much better.

“We know you deserve a world-class service and hope everyone will welcome all the new, bigger and better things that will arrive soon.”

We’ve already started to deliver lower fares, more Sunday services, easier ways to buy tickets & cleaner stations. The best is yet to come...https://t.co/GsVNRkdotc pic.twitter.com/J6P8mFf6ES — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) January 24, 2020

And one user clearly appreciated the morning-treats.

Fair play. Free @KITKAT and coffee voucher from @tfwrail today. Diolch yn fawr 🤤 pic.twitter.com/HLQaNb97FH — David Morgan (@DaveXPS) January 24, 2020

With another person saying it had “topped” off a “great couple of days”.

@tfwrail Great couple of days back and fore Cardiff, topped off with a free Latte and KitKat 😁 #thankyou ☺️☺️ — Holly (@rich_holls22) January 23, 2020

But another described them as vouchers of guilt.

I love receiving vouchers out of guilt for not quite being good enough as a train service @tfwrail ..... Late again today, thank you. pic.twitter.com/xjyx3ozteQ — James Beckett (@James_Beckett) January 24, 2020

In a statement posted on their website, they said they would be investing £40m to improve their current fleet of trains.

“When we took over in October 2018, we inherited trains that have been working hard for many years.

“These ageing trains had to work really hard over the autumn and winter months because of the storms and bad weather. And they're still working hard as more and more customers are using our services.

“But our trains are tired and need some TLC... That's why we've been busy repairing them when they've broken down and doing some extra maintenance to improve their reliability.”