PASSENGERS travelling on Transport for Wales trains across south Wales were given KitKats and coffee vouchers as a thank you for showing “patience”.

Staff handed out the treats this morning, but the offer was met with mixed reaction.

The train operator has faced repeated criticism during the festive period due to delays and cancelled services.

One person slammed TfW, labelling it a “disgraceful service”.

The treats were accompanied with two leaflets. In one, it says: “Here’s a little something to show our appreciation for your patience while we work to make things much, much better.

“We know you deserve a world-class service and hope everyone will welcome all the new, bigger and better things that will arrive soon.”

And one user clearly appreciated the morning-treats.

With another person saying it had “topped” off a “great couple of days”.

But another described them as vouchers of guilt.

In a statement posted on their website, they said they would be investing £40m to improve their current fleet of trains.

“When we took over in October 2018, we inherited trains that have been working hard for many years.

“These ageing trains had to work really hard over the autumn and winter months because of the storms and bad weather. And they're still working hard as more and more customers are using our services.

“But our trains are tired and need some TLC... That's why we've been busy repairing them when they've broken down and doing some extra maintenance to improve their reliability.”