THESE are exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures of the work being done inside the Chartist Tower.

The tower is undergoing a massive transformation to turn it into a four-star hotel – which will have 154 beds, a restaurant and will bring 50 new jobs to the city centre.

Alongside the Mercure Hotel, the £12m transformation of the former office building, part-funded by the Welsh Government and Coutts banks, will also include 30,000sq ft of office space and 18,000sq ft of retail space.

These are the behind-the-scenes pictures of construction in full-swing.

(What the bedrooms will look like.)

(A future corridor: work is still going on.)

It will be the South Wales Argus’ new home, which was announced in November and will see the paper move back to the heart of the city. You can read more about that here.

Move the cursor to the right to use the interactive tool - showing what the Chartist Tower should look like when fully completed.

(Not all the bedrooms have been completed yet.)

(The bedroom will afford great views of the city.)

(The external cladding is nearly finished.)

The tower is a hive of construction workers, with hotel set to be finished this year and the Argus set to move in by April.