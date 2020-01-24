A TEENAGER condemned as a “proper nuisance” by a judge was sent to a young offender institution after attacking a train conductor.

Georgie Cox, 18, assaulted a Transport for Wales worker in Cwmbran and tried to steal cash from a till at the Next store in the town.

Prosecutor Emma Harris said the defendant also raided Cardiff Athletic Bowls Club where he took £470.

Cox pleaded guilty to assault by beating, attempted theft and burglary.

All the offences took place last May.

Cardiff Crown Court heard earlier this month that the defendant already has 24 previous convictions for 53 offences, including 14 burglaries.

Judge Nicola Jones told Cox: “You are a proper nuisance by now.”

The court heard Cox suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and alcohol foetal syndrome.

Cox, of Park Street, Bridgend - represented by Robert Chudleigh - was sent into custody for 15 months at Cardiff Crown Court after appearing for sentence in front of Judge David Wynn Morgan.

The defendant must also pay a £140 victim surcharge upon release from a young offender institution.