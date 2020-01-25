WALK through Chartist Tower while construction is in full-swing.

The tower is undergoing a massive transformation to turn it into a four-star hotel – which will have 154 beds, a restaurant and will bring 50 new jobs to the city centre.

Alongside the Mercure Hotel, the £12m transformation of the former office building, part-funded by the Welsh Government and Coutts banks, will also include 30,000sq ft of office space and 18,000sq ft of retail space.

This is the behind-the-scenes video.

The Chartist Tower will also be the South Wales Argus' new home, bringing its journalists back into the heart of the city. You can read more about that move here.

