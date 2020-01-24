AN “obsessively jealous” man humiliated his girlfriend after keeping her prisoner in his home while she was near-naked during a terrifying ordeal.

Jordan Corfield made the woman strip down to her knickers and she only escaped his captivity when he opened his flat door after ordering a takeaway.

In a powerful statement read in court, the woman said Corfield had completely ruined her life.

He stopped his ill victim from going to hospital for treatment, spat in her face, slapped her and forced her to eat a sandwich off the floor.

When she was physically sick, Corfield accused her of throwing up deliberately to lose weight so that she would be more attractive to other men.

Owen Williams, prosecuting, said she fled his clutches when she ran naked from flat and was helped by members of the public who heard her screaming.

Her ordeal at the hands of the 20-year-old, from Ombersley Road, Newport, lasted more than three hours.

Mr Williams read out her victim impact statement to Newport Crown Court in which she revealed: “I feel humiliated by what happened to me but I was glad I escaped.

“Jordan has completely ruined my life. I don’t want him in my life again.”

Mr Williams told the court how after his arrest, the defendant told the arresting police officers at the city’s Royal Gwent Hospital where he was taken for treatment: “I was going to go out for a few beers with the boys, but she wouldn’t let me go out.

“I was about to tuck into a fat kebab, now I’m here.”

Corfield pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, the offence being committed on December 7 2019.

He has nine previous convictions for 17 offences, including battery, criminal damage, being drunk and disorderly, and driving matters.

Julia Cox, representing him, said the best mitigation she could forward for the defendant was his guilty plea.

His barrister added that her client had grown up in the care system after both his parents were sent to prison.

Miss Cox said the defendant's father had spent most of his son's life in custody.

Judge Daniel Williams told Corfield: “You were obsessively jealous and controlling. You taunted your victim and made vile comments about her.

“I think you took pleasure in terrifying and humiliating her.”

The judge added: “You locked the door, kept the key and refused her medical help. You forced her to eat a sandwich, spat in her face and slapped her.

“When the delivery takeaway driver arrived, you told her to take her clothes off although she kept her knickers on.

“Bravely, she made a run for it and you followed her. Others witnessed your disgusting behaviour.”

He sent the defendant to a young offender institution for 18 months and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

Corfield was also made subject to a five-year restraining order not to contact the complainant.