PEOPLE in Wales are being warned of the most common phone scams to look out for in 2020 as the number of people being duped by scammers continues to rise.

Call blocking device manufactures CPR Call Blocker have compiled the list of the most active scams doing the rounds in Wales and is urging people in the area to be on their guard.

“Whilst online scams continue to grow, that doesn't mean that offline scams aren't also on the rise," said Chelsea Davies, CPR Call Blocker business development manager. .

“With so many people treating their mobile phones as an extension of their body, people are more accessible by phone than ever before.

“We want to make people in Wales aware that scammers are becoming more inventive and if something sounds too good to be true or out of the ordinary, it could well be a scam.

“We always strongly recommend never giving your bank details or paying or something over the phone that you're unsure of - especially if the call you receive is the first time you have heard of any payment that needs to be made.”

The most active scams at the moment are:

Police scam:

You may receive a call from someone claiming to be a police officer or detective who convinces you to withdraw funds and hand them over to an investigator.

They may give you a fake crime number and investigation details. They also convince you not to trust bank staff.

In some cases, people are asked to call 999 or 101 to verify the call is genuine but the scammers keep the line open, so you are actually talking to them.

Amazon Prime scam:

This scam involves you getting a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon Prime saying you’ve been charged for an annual subscription.

They then tell you that fraudsters have hacked your account to authorise payment, but it can be cancelled if you press '1' and then give access to your bank account in order to undo the hack.

Amazon Prime would never ask you to do this.

Bank scam:

Someone may call claiming to be from your bank saying there’s a problem with your card or account.

They may ask for your account, card and PIN details. They may also advise transferring your money to a ‘safe’ account to protect it.

A bank would never ask you to do this.

HMRC scam:

You may get a call from someone claiming to be from HMRC saying there is an issue with your tax refund or an unpaid tax bill. They leave a message asking you to call back.

HMRC would never contact you in this way and ask for personal information and bank details.

Compensation scam:

You could receive a call to tell you that you are due compensation for a vehicle or work accident and you are then asked to provide personal details and/or pay an admin fee to proceed.

Computer repair scam:

This scam is an older one, but still very popular.

Someone calls claiming to be from a well-known IT firm such as Microsoft to tell you your computer has a virus.

They will ask you to download ‘anti-virus software’ which may cost but also turns out to be spyware, used to get your personal details.

IT companies don't contact customers this way.

If you think you may be receiving scam calls, here are a few ways to protect yourself: