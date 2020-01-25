INVOKING the Chartist spirit and deploying it as a tool to rejuvenate Newport is not a flamboyant and meaningless message, but one of the many missions Newport Rising is embarking on.

David Daniel, director of the volunteer-run group, says he wants to use “enduring message” of the Chartist movement to encourage different groups, communities and people to help Newport rise again.

“What is the enduring message of the Chartists?,” he asks, sitting in the Westgate Hotel.

“They achieved democracy, but they achieved it by acting together.”

“That’s kind of what the Newport Rising idea is all about – it’s about today, not just 1839.

“We hope to be a way to connect groups that are doing really great work in Newport and perhaps we can start to work together.”

David Daniel articulates the vision of Newport Rising.

But Mr Daniel said the group’s aim is to now become more than just a weekend.

Whether its running “satellite events” throughout south east Wales or remembering important dates in the movement, the group want to keep the Chartist legacy alive.

And keeping that history relevant is crucial in sustaining Newport’s cultural scene.

It’s why Mr Daniel was so pleased to see the Argus’ Backing Newport campaign.

“We really want to talk up Newport as a place where exciting things can happen.

“It is essential. If we look at Newport, there a few unique things like the Transporter Bridge, the Roman ruins, the old Newport ship.

“Chartism really fits smack bang in the middle of that.

“It happened here. People died fighting for democracy.

“That is unique to Newport. It happened here and we have to make more of that.” “I really like that campaign, that is what Newport needs – some positivity.

“There is so much good stuff already in Newport but so many amazing things on the horizon.

“I really do think that Newport is a city on the rise.

“That’s why it is really nice to see the Argus Backing Newport because we are backing Newport too – and there are lots of other people backing Newport.

“When we’ve had events, the people who come, it feels like they are backing Newport.

“They get it.”

The Newport Rising Festival – which attracted hundreds – has ensured the Chartist history reaches a new generation.

“It is important to reconnect everyone, but particularly younger generations on the importance of voting and actually being connected to your community.”

The retelling of the Chartist uprising in graphic novel format – produced by Josh Cranton and Rhys W.D. – has been key to that.

“That is a really good example of how we think we can connect to younger generations.

“It is not a dry historical retelling, not that we don’t think what happened is vital and important.

“The reimagining of the story, with fantastic illustrations is something that younger generations could quite easily come, enjoy, share and talk about.”

With the passion, commitment and creativity shown by the Newport Rising group – Mr Daniel is one key component of whole industrious team – it is clear that legacy of Chartism is in safe hands.