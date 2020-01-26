WE ASKED our readers to send in pictures of their purr-fect cat - and we had a pile of submissions. 

It was after nomiations opened for the National Cat Awards 2020. You can read about that here.

And rather than risk the furry of our readers and embark on the impawsible task of whittling the pictures down to a top ten, we thought every submission should be displayed. 

So, here, enjoy these cute pictures of Gwent's feline friends. 

Here are Gwent's cutest cats...

Rescue cat Cleo helps wrap presents

Eleanor Courtney

This is Penny: she is my rescue cat, my housemate and my feline friend. She loves to sit like a person next to me, practise hypnosis in the hope of food or an open back door, talk to me incessantly until I agree to play, and hide under the blankets to avoid being kicked out at bed time. Despite stealing my hair elastics, acting anti-social with guests, and being a general trip hazard, I adore her. I identified as a dog person until Penny showed me the love of a cat. Adopt, don’t shop.

Samantha Evans

Jessica Morgan

Tilly has been handed down through a few families but has now made her home with us. After both our children flew the nest Tilly has become the new member of the family. She suffers from flat nose syndrome and struggle sometimes to get her breath and snores when she is awake but she has learnt to live with the condition and is truly spoilt by us. She loves to be hovered which is great for us as it cuts down on the fur around the home.

Sheila Gingell

My girl bella

James Evans

Rogue is a professional at acting butter wouldn't melt whilst also raising hell. But look at that face...

Carla Sidney

Picture taken just after Allegro fell in the bath!

Michelle Thomas

DougyBear is a rescue cat whos given so much love and charm to our little family.Hes fathered another cat bluebear hes been my companion and my kids too and a really good therapeutic cat for us and makes us all well with his funny ways and loves he gives.

Sue Jones

Loki chilling 🐈

Community contributor

Nyla’s first photo shoot in her new home.

Community contributor

My massive gentle giant of a cat

Kathryn Farrer

My beautiful girl Petra

Amy Hatton

Mopping up!

Sam Reiffer

My cat peaches is such a diva! Just chilling on my lap

Lucy Hancock

I told him off and this was his response

Lisa Morgan

In these photos is when daisy is most relaxed :)£

Ellouise Martin

This is Charlie 😽🐾 He was rescued from a dual carriageway when he was only a month old ☹️ But has become the most satisfied and loving cat 🥰

Community contributor

All cwtched up in a dressing gown

Community contributor

Boris the gorgeous Bluepoint Ragdoll. He follows you around like a dog and will look for attention from any human especially if you have a ham sandwich. His favourite past time is trying to get into the snack cupboard and stealing my daughters hair bobbles. He's the perfect pet and is amazing with my both my daughters. He came from the fabulous Cat Cafe in Newport as I needed a confident, friendly and caring cat around my disabled daughter.

Samantha Williams

This is little Socks who’s playing with his favourite toy, la fish, in mummy’s knee

Nicole Allered

My belle loves boxes, so my boyfriend and I made her a little house

Catrin Heames

Freddie LOVES to sit in wet spaces like the sink! even if you've just had a shower he'll be sat in there! also loves watching birds and fish on the iPad and he likes to pose for photos!

Kaitlin Reakes

This is Cheech, one of our son Barney’s cats chilling out.

Alex Guest

Walter the Bengal in his Forever Against Animal Testing Body Shop campaign sash. Walter is 6 and recently lost his adoptive sister Lily at the grand age of 18. He’s super playful and loves playing fetch.

Chelsea Hanlon-Hughes

Here’s Ruby, being sneaky with Alexa and ordering herself some treats

Community contributor

This is Sully

Dinah Cheadle

Marie led on her back waiting for treats

Community contributor

My gorgeous cat ZsaZsa has always had the most majestic whiskers 🥰

Natalie Boston

Charlie was rescued by the RSPCA when very young, barely alive. Now he’s a very loving spoiled boy who’s full of mischief!

Julia Murray

This is Sid. He's 11 years old.

Charlotte Perrott

My Cat Cheery playing with a ball of string.

Lian Lillie

Most loving cat ever, comforts me when I am having a bad day due to my battle with mental health.

Lily-Rose Bolwell

This Floyd, Pretty Boy Floyd. He was so named because everyone thinks he is a female cat because he's so "pretty". He was a stray we took in who was abandoned. He was on the brink of death when we took him in and now he is in the peak of health.

Community contributor