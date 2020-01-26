WE ASKED our readers to send in pictures of their purr-fect cat - and we had a pile of submissions.
It was after nomiations opened for the National Cat Awards 2020. You can read about that here.
And rather than risk the furry of our readers and embark on the impawsible task of whittling the pictures down to a top ten, we thought every submission should be displayed.
So, here, enjoy these cute pictures of Gwent's feline friends.
Here are Gwent's cutest cats...
Rescue cat Cleo helps wrap presents
This is Penny: she is my rescue cat, my housemate and my feline friend. She loves to sit like a person next to me, practise hypnosis in the hope of food or an open back door, talk to me incessantly until I agree to play, and hide under the blankets to avoid being kicked out at bed time. Despite stealing my hair elastics, acting anti-social with guests, and being a general trip hazard, I adore her. I identified as a dog person until Penny showed me the love of a cat. Adopt, don’t shop.
Tilly has been handed down through a few families but has now made her home with us. After both our children flew the nest Tilly has become the new member of the family. She suffers from flat nose syndrome and struggle sometimes to get her breath and snores when she is awake but she has learnt to live with the condition and is truly spoilt by us. She loves to be hovered which is great for us as it cuts down on the fur around the home.
My girl bella
Rogue is a professional at acting butter wouldn't melt whilst also raising hell. But look at that face...
Picture taken just after Allegro fell in the bath!
DougyBear is a rescue cat whos given so much love and charm to our little family.Hes fathered another cat bluebear hes been my companion and my kids too and a really good therapeutic cat for us and makes us all well with his funny ways and loves he gives.
Loki chilling 🐈
Nyla’s first photo shoot in her new home.
My massive gentle giant of a cat
My beautiful girl Petra
Mopping up!
My cat peaches is such a diva! Just chilling on my lap
I told him off and this was his response
In these photos is when daisy is most relaxed :)£
This is Charlie 😽🐾 He was rescued from a dual carriageway when he was only a month old ☹️ But has become the most satisfied and loving cat 🥰
All cwtched up in a dressing gown
Boris the gorgeous Bluepoint Ragdoll. He follows you around like a dog and will look for attention from any human especially if you have a ham sandwich. His favourite past time is trying to get into the snack cupboard and stealing my daughters hair bobbles. He's the perfect pet and is amazing with my both my daughters. He came from the fabulous Cat Cafe in Newport as I needed a confident, friendly and caring cat around my disabled daughter.
This is little Socks who’s playing with his favourite toy, la fish, in mummy’s knee
My belle loves boxes, so my boyfriend and I made her a little house
Freddie LOVES to sit in wet spaces like the sink! even if you've just had a shower he'll be sat in there! also loves watching birds and fish on the iPad and he likes to pose for photos!
This is Cheech, one of our son Barney’s cats chilling out.
Walter the Bengal in his Forever Against Animal Testing Body Shop campaign sash. Walter is 6 and recently lost his adoptive sister Lily at the grand age of 18. He’s super playful and loves playing fetch.
Here’s Ruby, being sneaky with Alexa and ordering herself some treats
This is Sully
Marie led on her back waiting for treats
My gorgeous cat ZsaZsa has always had the most majestic whiskers 🥰
Charlie was rescued by the RSPCA when very young, barely alive. Now he’s a very loving spoiled boy who’s full of mischief!
This is Sid. He's 11 years old.
My Cat Cheery playing with a ball of string.
Most loving cat ever, comforts me when I am having a bad day due to my battle with mental health.
This Floyd, Pretty Boy Floyd. He was so named because everyone thinks he is a female cat because he's so "pretty". He was a stray we took in who was abandoned. He was on the brink of death when we took him in and now he is in the peak of health.