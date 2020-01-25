A WORKER at Llanwern High School says staff are striking because the planned restructuring would mean “education standards will fall”.

Forty-eight members of the NASUWT at Llanwern are planning to strike next Tuesday, January 28, and Thursday January 30 – as well as Tuesday, February 11, Wednesday February 12, and Thursday February 13.

The member of staff, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Our schools cannot even afford essential classroom supplies or to subsidise educational trips at visits for deprived children.”

She said the planned restructuring would mean “education standards will fall”.

In a statement released when the first wave of strikes were announced last week, a spokeswoman for Newport City Council said restructuring at Llanwern High could cut two teaching jobs due to compulsory redundancies.

She said the council would try to mitigate this by "seeking redeployment opportunities".

Chris Keates, the acting general secretary of NASUWT, said that any redundancies were avoidable.

Speaking during the strikes last week, she said: “We have made every effort to work with the employer to try to resolve this dispute and we regret any disruption to pupils or parents, but members cannot stand by while their jobs are being placed in jeopardy.”

Staff at Caerleon Comprehensive are also striking Thursday February 6, Tuesday February 11, and Wednesday February 12.

The member of staff added: “Teachers want to teach, they don’t want to be on a picket, but the public need to know what is happening to education.

“Llanwern staff are putting work together for pupils to complete while off and arranging catch-up lessons for exam classes.

“This is about long-term gains for pupils and education.”

In a statement responding to the fresh strike action, a spokeswoman for Newport City Council expressed disappointment that NASUWT members had voted to strike.

"In the majority of cases strike action will result in a full or partial school closure, resulting in pupils losing important teaching and learning time which is essential to their education," a council spokeswoman said.

"This is also difficult for parents and carers who may need to consider time off work to care for their children.

"We are particularly concerned for those pupils who are studying for their GCSEs and A Level examinations. This is a critical time for Year 11 and 13 learners in particular."

The proposed restructuring could lead to one compulsory redundancy at Llanwern High, and none at Caerleon Comprehensive, the council said.