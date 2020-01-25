DOG owners have been urged to check and return dog food after salmonella was found in some products.

Happy Hounds is recalling certain types of frozen raw dog food.

These are the unsafe products:

Frozen Chicken & Beef Sleeve Dog Food

Pack size 1kg

Batch code 1205

Best before September 3 2020

Frozen Chicken Mince Sleeve Dog Food

Pack size 1kg

Batch code 1205

Best before September 3 2020

Frozen Chicken Mince Dog Food

Pack size 2.5kg (bag of 4)

Batch code 1205

Best before September 3 2020

What the Food Standards Agency have said.

"Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness in humans and animals.

"The product could therefore carry a potential risk because of the presence of salmonella, either through direct handling of the pet food, or indirectly, for example from pet feeding bowls, utensils or contact with the faeces of animals."

What you should do

If you have bought any of the above products do not use them.

Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

Stores that sell the affected products have been ordered to put up notices explaining why they are being recalled, and what customers should do if they have purchased it.

