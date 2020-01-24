POLICE are asking for your help this weekend to find 26-year-old Daniel Davies from the Abertillery area who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on August 12, 2019.

He was serving a two-year custodial sentence for assault.

Due to the fact that Davies has breached his licence conditions, he has been recalled to jail.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Gwent Police on 999 or 101 quoting log: 2000019283.

Alternatively, send us them a direct message via their Facebook and Twitter accounts or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to Crimestoppers-uk.org.