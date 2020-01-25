A MAN is to go on trial after denying three assault allegations against a woman.

Anthony Webb, aged 30, of Milton Place, Machen, is accused of attacking the complainant in Cwmbran last month.

He was represented during the hearing at Newport Crown Court by Julia Cox and the prosecution by Emma Harris.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between December 6-10, 2019.

Webb is due to stand trail on May 4 at Cardiff Crown Court and the case is expected to last three days.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.