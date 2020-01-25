A GWENT Police officer faces losing their job over an alleged road rage charge on the Severn Bridge.

The police constable, named by the force only as Harris, will have to attend a misconduct hearing in Cwmbran between February 3 and 7, to answer the charges against them.

Gwent Police said: “Police Constable Harris will attend a Misconduct Hearing to answer the following allegations: “It is alleged that on the 9th November 2018 whilst off duty on the westbound carriageway of the M4 just after the toll booth adjacent to the Prince of Wales Bridge you behaved in a manner which breached the following

Standards of Professional Behaviour:

• AUTHORITY RESPECT AND COURTESY

• DISCREDITABLE CONDUCT

The following actions amount to the behaviours which breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

1. You shouted aggressively and repeatedly at Mr. W, who was the driver of another vehicle using offensive words.

2. You took hold of the wing mirror of Mr. W’s car and attempted to pull the wing mirror off the vehicle. You then started hitting the wing mirror with your open hand in order to damage it.

3. You repeatedly sounded your car horn in order to intimidate Mr. W.

4. You caused your vehicle to collide with the rear of Mr.W’s vehicle in anger and as a means of intimidating him on one or more occasions thereby causing damage.

5. You got out of your vehicle in order to confront Mr. W and shouted at him continuously and aggressively using offensive words.

The conduct is alleged to be so serious that it constitutes gross misconduct.