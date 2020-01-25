THIS month, these six criminals were handed custodial sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing to domestic abuse.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Gary Robertson

Gary Robertson, aged 44, of Cornwallis Way, Rockfield, Monmouth, was jailed for six months after he admitted harassment.

He left his victim voicemails and texted her with Newport Magistrates’ Court hearing he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders” because this was his third breach of a restraining order.

Robertson must also pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs upon his release from jail.

Jamie Williams

Bullying boyfriend Jamie Williams whipped his girlfriend with a dog lead before using it to strangle her.

The 20-year-old also placed her in a headlock, banged her head against a fridge door, poured alcohol and washing up liquid over her, and punched her repeatedly.

Williams admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of controlling and coercive behaviour.

The defendant, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court to a custodial term of 16 months in a young offender institution.

Ieuan Batten

Ieuan Batten’s mother never wants to see him again after he unleashed a ferocious attack upon her as she tried to protect a dog he was beating.

She feared he would have killed her had the police not turned up as he punched and stamped on her in a sustained assault that lasted half an hour.

Batten, aged 23, of Forest Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, near Ystrad Mynach, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

At Newport Crown Court, Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant, who was high on alcohol and drugs during the attack, that: “This was a savage assault. You used dreadful violence.”

Batten was jailed for two years.

Ethan Smith

Teenage drug dealer Ethan Smith was locked up after being caught trafficking class A drugs twice within the space of four months.

Ethan Smith, 18, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was first arrested by plain-clothed police when he was riding a scooter on the city’s Chepstow Road last July.

The city’s crown court heard that while he was released under investigation, he went back to drug dealing and was caught again by officers, this time on Sycamore Avenue on November 18.

Smith pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

He was sent to a young offender institution for two years and four months.

Danny Williams

A “drug dealers' dealer” was jailed after he was caught trafficking cocaine and cannabis.

Police raided Danny Williams’ home in Cwmbran last summer after they arrested another teenager from the town for peddling drugs and analysed his mobile phone.

This investigation led them to the 22-year-old defendant who was sent to prison for two years and eight months at Newport Crown Court.

James Evans, prosecuting, said Williams was a “a dealers' dealer” who supplied “street” traffickers.

The defendant, of The Close, Oakfield, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A and class B drug.

Marc Williams

Drunken gunman Marc Williams cocked a pistol and held it in front of a terrified young boy’s face after a confrontation in the street.

The 32-year-old brandished what appeared to be a genuine firearm before he was thrown to the floor and disarmed by a member of the public.

The police were called and the defendant was arrested after clashing with youths in Bargoed, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The gun was classified as a firearm, powered by a gas cylinder, able to shoot pellets and was loaded at the time.

Williams, of Upper Church Street, Bargoed, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Jailing him for 16 months, Judge Richard Twomlow told him: “This must have been very frightening for the boy.

“It looked like you had a gun and you were behaving as if it were a gun and that it was a loaded firearm.”