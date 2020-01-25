A GWENT Police officer, named only as Police Constable Clark, faces being fired over “inappropriate behaviour in the workplace”.

The force said: “A hearing will begin at 09.30am on 30th January 2020.

"Public/media access will be given to a room at Gwent Police HQ.

“Police Constable Clark will attend a special case hearing to answer allegations that his conduct amounts to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour in relation to duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.

The specific allegations being:

1. Inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.

2. Inappropriate behaviour in the workplace."