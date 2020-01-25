A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court during the last week.

LISA FURMEDGE, aged 43, of Alexandra Road, Pill, Newport, was fined £80 after she admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.

She must also pay £60 costs.

KARL HALL, aged 26, of Beatty Road, Ringland, Newport, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.

RICHARD AMBILA ABONGO, aged 26, of no fixed abode, was fined £80 after he admitted causing criminal damage to a door belonging to Bennett Alexander Ltd in Newport.

He must also pay £50 compensation.

KELLY MARIE GRAYSON, aged 35, of Victoria Street, Beighton, Sheffield, was jailed for 22 weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing £1,429.92 of electrical goods from Boots in Newport and for being in breach of a conditional discharge.

She must pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

JOSEPH ALLEN, aged 32, of Churchill Avenue, Kenilworth, Warwickshire, admitted criminal damage by intentionally spitting on the floor at the custody desk in Newport Central police station and for being drunk and disorderly.

He must pay £45 compensation, a £32 surcharge and was fined £50.

DAVID GEORGE JONES, aged 27, of Dan y Coed, Clydach, Abergavenny, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence in Brynmawr on Christmas Day.

He must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay a £90 surcharge.

ADAM REES, aged 23, of Marston Court, Newport, has to pay £492 after he admitted criminal damage by spitting at a holding cell door in the city, being drunk and disorderly at Malpas Evangelical Church and assault by beating.

He must pay compensation, a surcharge and was fined.

COREY LEE ROWLANDS, aged 18, of Brynheulog Street, Penybryn, Caerphilly, was locked up for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted headbutting a police officer in an unprovoked attack on Boxing Day when “heavily intoxicated”.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within the community.

Rowlands must pay £500 compensation, a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

JONATHAN RUSSON, aged 43, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was fined £20 after he admitted resisting a constable and being drunk and disorderly in the city on Boxing Day.

He must also pay £40 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JONATHAN WAYNE MANTLE, 35, of no fixed abode, Blackwood, was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to stealing from Caerphilly Council at Penmaen Industrial Estate in Pontllanfraith.

He also admitted being found in an enclosed area for an unlawful purpose, namely theft.

Mantle must also pay a £21 surcharge.