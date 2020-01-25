AS Superbowl fever mounts among fans of American football, with the 54th annual showpiece taking place on Sunday February 2 between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49'ers, we delve into the South Wales Argus archives for a look back at Gwent's first gridiron team.

In 1986, Newport Mustangs were formed, playing at various venues in Newport including Somerton Park and Tredegar Park.

They consisted in part of members of Cardiff Tigers - one of the first teams in Wales.

Newport Mustangs had three successful seasons but ran into difficulties in 1989 and rebranded as Gwent Mustangs in 1990.

In 1995, they were Conference Champions and BAFA Division Three runners up.

They eventually folded in 1997.

A huge part of American football is the cheerleaders who provide entertainment. Newport Mustangs had their own squad of cheerleaders too. L-R: Hayley Day, Lisa Sheen, Donna Evans, Ceri Dunn, Rachael Davies and Sarah Brittan in 1987.

Now known as Gwent Mustangs, the squad practice a scrimmage in 1993

Newport Mustangs in action just before their rebrand in 1989.

Dale Thomas kicking an extra point during the Mustangs' 53-7 win over Bristol Blackhawks in 1988.

Newport Mustangs squad photo in 1988.

Mustangs preparing for a snap in 1987.

Mustangs against Cheltenham at Tredegar Park in 1987.

Gwent Mustangs' Ken Brickell giving cheerleaders Nicola Cooper (L) and Liza Rabaiotti (R) a lift in 1990

Newport Mustangs warming up in 1987