A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

GEORGIE ROBERTS, aged 22, of John Street, Cwmcarn, was banned from the roads for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit by having 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Boxing Day.

She was also fined £250 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MATTHEW ROBERT BENNY, aged 29, of no fixed abode, was jailed for seven days after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

LUKE MATTHEW THOMAS, aged 18, of The Drive, Gilfach, near Bargoed, was banned from the roads for 15 months after he admitted drink-driving by having 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 27, 2019.

He was also fined £323 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

DANIEL LEE THORPE, aged 23, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to possessing three £10 bags of cannabis.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CONNOR EVANS, aged 20, of Cotswold Way, Newport, was banned from the roads for 14 months after he admitted drink-driving by having 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 28, 2019.

He was also fined £184 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JOSH HEWER, aged 28, of Park View, Llanbradach, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he admitted drink-driving by having 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 30, 2019.

He was also fined £80 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MARK WILLIAM THOMAS, aged 54, of Elm Grove, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he admitted drink-driving by having 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 30, 2019.

He was also fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.